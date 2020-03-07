Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes that Babar Azam can become as good as India captain Virat Kohli.

Salman, who is currently playing for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), noted that Kohli “has been brilliant across all formats”.

With Kohli owning numerous records, Salman believes Azam can do the same for Pakistan.

“Babar Azam, although still not there with these four that I named before, but he is somebody definitely who has the qualities and can become like them if he keeps on working hard,” Salman told Gulf News. “If you talk about Indian skipper (Kohli) well what else you can say except good about what he has done world cricket. He has been brilliant across all formats, and his adaptability has been brilliant he has been successful all around the world.

“His batting has the adaptability and the responsibility that he takes, and the way he allows to play around him and he is switched on talking to every player on the other end whenever there is a bad short played we see him go and talk to the other teammate. And that is great that’s how you want your senior or the best players to be and he is certainly a great player and a great gentleman.”

