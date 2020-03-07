Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has revealed that his iconic celebration when taking wickets started after he took a catch in 2006.

Afridi recalled how he and fellow all-rounder Shoaib Akhtar were both going for a catch in a match against England at Lord’s and he ended up taking the catch.

This prompted him to celebrate in that way, which has now become so popular that many kids replicate it.

Here are the stories behind some of the iconic wicket celebrations of our favourite stars.

“We were playing against England at Lord’s in 2006 where I and Shoaib Malik tried to catch [the ball] but luckily I caught it, so the celebration started from there,” he said in a video the Pakistan Super League (PSL) posted on Twitter as quoted by Ary Sports.

“I started doing it often, people started liking but it became more popular especially among children. My own daughters liked it so I continued doing it.”

Afridi is currently playing for the Multan Sultans in the PSL and has scored 68 runs in five matches at an average of 68 and a strike-rate of 174.35.

He has also taken four wickets at an average of 24.75.

The Sultans at the top of the PSL points table as they have won four games, lost one and had one abandoned.

Their next match will be against Islamabad United in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

