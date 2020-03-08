Colin Ingram reveals which Pakistan player is a ‘3-in-1 cricketer’

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

South Africa batsman Colin Ingram believes Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan is a “3-in-1 cricketer”.

Ingram is playing alongside Shadab for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

His praise for the 21-year-old comes after Shadab has scored 237 runs in seven matches, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 47.40 and a strike-rate of 170.50.

Shadab has also taken five wickets at an average of 35.40.

“Shadab Khan has a massive heart and he is a big character and its fantastic to see how his game has grown,” Ingram was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “It’s been great to have him firing with the bat as he has, and with his bowling he is learning all the time and getting better and better all the time. He is a 3-in-1 cricketer and really exciting for the future.

“His captaincy has been brilliant, he is a warm person and gets the guys around him. There was a small moment today when Akif dropped a catch and Shadab went all the way to him and said it’s OK, it’s all good and we can move on; He is growing as a player and a leader all the time.”

Islamabad United’s next game will be against the Multan Sultans in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

