Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

England pace bowler Chris Jordan has revealed that legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram advised him to “be myself and keep on playing my natural game”.

Jordan is currently in Pakistan as he is representing the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Akram is the Kings’ bowling coach and president.

In the six games he has played, Jordan has taken seven wickets at an average of 26.42.

Jordan pointed out that Kings head coach and former Australia batsman Dean Jones gave him the same advice as Akram.

“Both Dean Jones and Wasim Akram have encouraged me to be myself and keep on playing my natural game, which is what I like to do, and I have taken a lot of confidence from that,” Jordan told PakPassion. As far as Wasim bhai is concerned, he is a legend not only in cricket but even as a person as well which is something that has struck me the most about him. I have just enjoyed talking to him about bowling and some of his experiences as a cricketer.

“I have always said that from the time I knew I would be working with him that after these six weeks, that if there was even one thing from him that I could add to my game, then I would be more than grateful for that.”

The Kings’ next PSL match will be against the Lahore Qalandars in Lahore on Sunday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Colin Ingram reveals which Pakistan player is a “3-in-1 cricketer”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...