England seamer Chris Jordan has admitted that the “current crop of pace bowlers coming through in Pakistan is quite exciting”.

Jordan is currently in Pakistan as he is representing the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the six games he has played, Jordan has taken seven wickets at an average of 26.42.

“I said that on my first trip, and I will say it again that the standard of bowling in every team in the PSL are very high. Especially from a fast-bowling point of view, the current crop of pace-bowlers coming through in Pakistan is quite exciting and that is excellent news for Pakistan cricket,” Jordan told PakPassion. “I also feel based on my own experience that being exposed to such high-pressure games and key moments will hold these young Pakistani bowlers in good stead going forward and for their international careers as well.”

The Kings’ next PSL match will be against the Lahore Qalandars in Lahore on Sunday.

