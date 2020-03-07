Which Pakistan player is extremely frustrated with the national selectors?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has expressed his frustration with the national selectors as he feels he hasn’t been given a clear answer on why he has been snubbed from being picked in the national team.

Salman has been one of the top performers on the domestic circuit for the last few years and is currently representing the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the one game he has played thus far, which was against Islamabad United, Salman scored 21 runs.

Recalling when he made his domestic comeback in 2016, which came after he served a five-year ban for being involved in the infamous spot-fixing scandal in 2010, Salman told Gulf News: “Well, it was something that I was waiting for to make a comeback and to get my ban lifted and it was a great relief actually when the time came and I had been preparing for that all those years.

“I had been trying to keep myself fit and ready and thankfully when I came back in the first game I scored a hundred then I ended up scoring two hundreds in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy – the premier four-day competition that we have – and Alhamdulillah it was a great comeback season for me. And, I thought on my performances I would represent Pakistan but only [the] selectors could tell why I wasn’t to be picked after performing well if everything was fair and square then I still don’t know the reason till today. But, yes that was a great season and it was a terrific to be back like that.”

