Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes that Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers and Joe Root are the “best in [the] business” when it comes to batting.

Kohli and Root captain India and England respectively, while Rohit is considered to be one of the best openers in international cricket today.

As for De Villiers, who retired from international cricket in May 2018, he is widely believed to be among the best batsmen South Africa ever produced.

However, recent reports suggest that De Villiers could come out of retirement to play for the Proteas again ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year.

“There are a few world-class players around at the moment, and obviously Virat Kohli is right up there in the list. Apart from him, Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers and Joe Root are the ones who are best in [the] business,” Salman told Gulf News.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam calls his rift with which Pakistan player “fake news”?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...