Babar Azam calls his rift with which Pakistan player ‘fake news’?

Pakistan Twenty20 captain Babar Azam has called rumours of a rift between him and spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim “fake news”.

Speculation of the rift arose after Imad was named captain of the Karachi Kings instead of Azam.

However, in addition to dismissing the suggestions of there being bad blood between him and Imad, Azam called the 31-year-old his “big brother”.

“These rumours were there last year as well. There is no truth to it. I think of it as fake news,” Azam told The National. “He is like my big brother. I captain in international cricket and here he is my captain. I am a professional cricketer. I don’t think about why I am not captain, why the franchise didn’t make me captain. This is not my domain.

“They (Karachi) liked him and made him the captain as he was the leader last year as well. I truly respect him as he is like my big brother. Whenever I am down, he is one of the first to lift me up and provide encouragement.”

Under Imad’s leadership, the Kings currently sit in fourth place on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) points table as they have won three games, lost two and had one abandoned.

The Kings’ next match will be against the Lahore Qalandars in Lahore on Sunday.

