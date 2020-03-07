Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan Twenty20 captain Babar Azam has revealed that he is keeping an eye out for players who perform well in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) as they could be included in the national team for the T20 World Cup later this year.

Azam is playing for the Karachi Kings in the PSL and noted that while most of his focus is currently on the tournament, he added that he is also thinking about the T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia from October to November.

“PSL and World Cup are two different things. I am focusing on PSL, but it’s not that I am not thinking of the World Cup,” Azam told The National. “I am looking at [the] PSL and keeping an eye on who is performing well, bowling well. I am looking at who can be a part of the team for the World Cup and which players will be suited for Australian conditions.”

The Kings currently sit in fourth place on the PSL points table as they have won three games, lost two and had one abandoned.

Their next match will be against the Lahore Qalandars in Lahore on Sunday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam calls his rift with which Pakistan player “fake news”?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...