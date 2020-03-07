Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt named Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan as the best three bowlers he has ever faced.

McGrath, who represented Australia, is widely regarded as one of the best pace bowlers to ever play cricket.

As for Warne and Muralitharan, who played for Australia and Sri Lanka respectively, most people consider them to be the two best spinners in history.

“I have faced a lot of great bowlers of the time when I was playing cricket, and certainly Glenn McGrath was right at the top of the bracket,” Salman told Gulf News. “If we talk about spinners, I played both Murali and Shane Warne, and I don’t think much can separate them.

“They were obviously two different bowlers, but both great in their own right and it was an honour to play and share the field with these guys. Yes, all of them were tough opponents.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Salman Butt makes incredibly bold prediction about Pakistan superstar Babar Azam

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...