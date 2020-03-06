Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has suggested that the Lahore Qalandars consider removing Sohail Akhtar as captain.

Ramiz’s comments come after the Qalandars have struggled in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The team currently sit at the bottom of the points table as they have won one game and lost four.

“It’s about time that [the] Qalandars take a decision on whether to continue [with] Sohail as captain or not because he does not seem equipped to lead an international dugout at the moment,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

However, Ramiz noted that if the Qalandars decide to stick with Akhtar as captain, then he should promote himself up the batting order just like Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan.

“He bats lower down the order and is unable to score runs, which is also affecting his confidence,” Ramiz said. “He should follow in Shadab Khan’s footsteps and promote himself in the batting order rather than coming to bat at a stage when slogging is the only option.

“Shadab has excelled batting higher up the order and it has given him a lot of confidence. Once Sohail starts scoring runs, his captaincy will also improve and it will take pressure off him.”

