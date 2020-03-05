Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Twenty20 skipper Babar Azam believes former captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq is “one of the greatest match winners of all time”.

Azam heaped praise on Inzamam while wishing him happy birthday on Twitter.

Happy Birthday to one of the greatest Match Winners of all time @Inzamam08. Thank you for kind lessons and positive spirit Inzi bhai. #RiseAndRise pic.twitter.com/TrcEtqh9Fd — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 3, 2020

“Happy Birthday to one of the greatest match winners of all time Inzamam-ul-Haq. Thank you for [your] kind lessons and positive spirit Inzi bhai,” Azam said.

Azam is currently playing for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has accumulated 187 runs in five games, which includes two fifties, at an average of 46.75 and a strike-rate of 124.66.

The Kings sit in third place on the PSL points table right now as they have won three games and lost two.

Their next match will be against the Multan Sultans in Lahore on Friday.

