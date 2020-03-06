Which Pakistan player said Fawad Rana might sell the Lahore Qalandars?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan pace bowler Tanvir Ahmed has said that Lahore Qalandars owner Fawad Rana might sell the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise.

Tanvir’s comments come after the Qalandars have struggled thus far in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

The team currently sit at the bottom of the points table as they have won one game and lost four.

“If things don’t change, Fawad Rana might sell his franchise to someone else,” Tanvir said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “The franchise spends a lot of money every year and conducts nation-wide talent hunt trials but the team disappoints on the field every season. What’s the point of trials if the team does not perform?”

The Qalandars’ next game will be against the Quetta Gladiators in Lahore on Saturday.

