‘Salman Butt is not a T20 specialist’ – Which Pakistan player said this?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan pace bowler Tanvir Ahmed has criticised the Lahore Qalandars for picking Salman Butt ahead of Fakhar Zaman.

Tanvir’s criticism comes after Salman featured in the Qalandars’ Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Islamabad United, while Zaman was dropped.

Salman scored 21 runs in the match, which the Qalandars lost by 71 runs, which is now the record for the largest defeat in terms of runs in PSL history.

Zaman has struggled to have an impact in the PSL so far as he has scored 89 runs in four games at an average of 22.25 and a strike-rate of 121.91.

“Salman Butt is not a T20 specialist and it made no sense to include him in the playing XI at the expense of Fakhar Zaman,” Tanvir said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “They were doing pretty well in the powerplay overs, even if Zaman was not performing, so it was wrong to change the opener.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Which Pakistan player said Fawad Rana might sell the Lahore Qalandars?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...