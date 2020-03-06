Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq expressed his frustration with batsman Ahmed Shehzad.

Razzaq, who is the Quetta Gladiators’ bowling coach, admitted that Shehzad has failed to live up to expectations in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shehzad has featured in five games and scored 52 runs at an average of 10.40 and a strike-rate of 96.29.

“Ahmed Shehzad’s had chances to play in 5-6 games so far but has not performed that well, but he is a senior player and we expect him to perform well in every game, but he hasn’t done that so let’s see what happens in the next game,” Razzaq was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“Ahmed Shehzad is a senior player, he was with the team last year and performed well. He should have played according to the situation but he had some bad luck.”

