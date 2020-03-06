Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has said “it would be foolish” to write off the Lahore Qalandars from qualifying for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs.

The Qalandars have struggled thus far in the PSL.

The team currently sit at the bottom of the points table as they have won one game and lost four.

However, Akhtar reiterated that they are not down and out just yet.

“The chances of rain in Pindi are high and in case matches of Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi are washed out, Lahore Qalandars can still qualify for the playoffs which is why it would be foolish to write them off,” Akhtar said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “But Lahore needs to stop losing and win at least four of their last five games.”

While he still has hope for the Qalandars, Akhtar lambasted the team for their performance against Islamabad United.

The Qalandars lost the match by 71 runs, which is now the record for the largest defeat in terms of runs in PSL history.

“People walked out of the stadium as soon as Islamabad posted a total around 200 because they did not expect Qalandars to chase it down,” he said. “It was a pathetic performance by Lahore and for God’s sake they should start playing smart cricket or else they will finish at the sixth position once again.”

