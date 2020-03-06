Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan left-arm seamer and newly-appointed Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz has called opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq “one of the best players who has played for” the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise.

Wahab’s comments come after Imam has only featured in one game in the ongoing PSL, where he scored seven runs.

However, Wahab noted that Imam is set to play more games going forward as he believes “Imam will help us win games in the future”.

“Imam is one of the best players who has played for Peshawar Zalmi, he was the second-highest run-scorer last year, the team needs him and it’s not my personal need to have him in the team,” Wahab was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “We aren’t here to honour friendships but to think about what is best for the team. You can have good and bad days but you will see that Imam will help us win games in the future.”

The Zalmi’s next game will be against Islamabad United in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

