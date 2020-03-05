Wasim Akram recalls the time he hit Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram recalled the time he hit legendary captain Imran Khan, who is now the country’s Prime Minister, while batting during a Test match.

Akram actually struck a superb 123 in the game, which was against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in January 1990.

Imran also scored runs in that match, which ended as a draw, as he made 136.

Recalling the fact that he hit a hundred and Imran with a full-blooded drive, Akram said on Twitter: “I was shell-shocked myself.”

Akram is currently involved in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is working as the Karachi Kings’ bowling coach and president.

The Kings sit in third place on the PSL points table as they have won three games and lost two.

Their next match will be against the Multan Sultans in Lahore on Friday.

