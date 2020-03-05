Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has revealed that former captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq was his “role model [and] inspiration”.

Akmal said this while wishing Inzamam happy birthday on Twitter.

Wishing my role model my inspiration @Inzamam08 a very very happy birthday May Allah bless you always Ameen — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) March 3, 2020

“Wishing my role model [and] inspiration Inzamam-ul-Haq a very, very happy birthday. May Allah bless you always. Ameen,” Akmal said.

Akmal is currently playing for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has scored 177 runs in five matches, which includes a century, at an average of 35.40 and a strike-rate of 165.42.

The Zalmi’s next game will be against the Quetta Gladiators in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Yousuf makes unbelievably shocking claim about Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...