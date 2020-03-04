Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has been so impressed with fellow pace bowler Naseem Shah that he said “it’s definitely your time now”.

Naseem has enjoyed a superb start to his international career as the 16-year-old holds the records of being the youngest player to take a five-wicket haul and hat-trick in Test cricket.

The talented youngster is currently representing the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the four games he has played, Naseem has taken three wickets at an average of 46.33.

What a delivery Naseem Shah it’s definitely your time now #Rawpace — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) February 27, 2020

“What a delivery Naseem Shah it’s definitely your time now,” Akram, who is the Karachi Kings’ bowling coach and president, said on Twitter.

The Gladiators’ next match will be against the Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

