Former Australia batsman Dean Jones jokingly told legendary Pakistan captain and the country’s current Prime Minister Imran Khan to “stop laughing” about getting him out first ball at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Jones, who is currently in Pakistan as he is coaching the Karachi Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), made the joke after he met with Imran at Prime Minister House on Tuesday along with Kings owner Salman Iqbal and president Wasim Akram.

Stop laughing Imran! I know you got me first ball at @MCG 🐰@ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/Pj12aUI41C — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) March 3, 2020

“Stop laughing Imran! I know you got me out first ball at the MCG,” Jones said on Twitter.

Under Jones, the Kings sit in third place on the PSL points table as they have won three games and lost two.

Their next match will be against the Multan Sultans in Lahore on Friday.

