Quetta Gladiators batsman Azam Khan has revealed that his “goal” is to “represent Pakistan in the future”.

Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan captain and Gladiators head coach Moin Khan, is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

So far, he has scored 138 runs in six matches, which includes a half-century, at an average of 24 and a strike-rate of 140.81.

Having impressed many people, Azam noted that he is committed to working hard to get into the national team and is being given guidance from his father.

“I want to represent Pakistan in the future which is why I’m extensively working on my form and fitness to ensure that I achieve that goal,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “With the guidance of my father, I’m hopeful that this dream will come true.”

Azam added that he is also trying to ignore all the criticism he gets for being picked in the Gladiators team just because he is Moin’s son.

“I have faced a lot of criticism because of it [being Moin Khan’s son] but I try to take that positively and let my bat do the talking,” he said.

The Gladiators’ next PSL game is against the Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

