Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar has revealed that former Pakistan captain Salman Butt was picked over Fakhar Zaman for the match against Islamabad United since he “is an experienced player”.

Salman scored 21 runs in the match, which the Qalandars lost by 71 runs, which is now the record for the largest defeat in terms of runs in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history.

Zaman has struggled to have an impact in the PSL so far as he has scored 89 runs in four games at an average of 22.25 and a strike-rate of 121.91.

“Salman Butt is an experienced player and we had this issue before that we were losing 2-3 wickets in [the] powerplay so that’s why we decided to use that experience and wanted him to play a long innings, so that good strikers can play around him,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The Qalandars, who have now won one game and lost four, will be in action again on Saturday when they take on the Quetta Gladiators in Lahore.

