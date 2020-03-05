Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

England batsman James Vince has admitted that playing in Pakistan “in front of such big crowds and passionate fans is simply amazing”.

Vince is currently in Pakistan as he is representing the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the four games he has played, Vince has scored 94 runs at an average of 23.50 and a strike-rate of 136.23.

“It’s been a great experience playing PSL games in Pakistan,” he told PakPassion. “Obviously, we only played one game in Pakistan last year, but I am glad that we will be playing all our games in the country this year and it’s great to see the passion for the game which I find amazing.

“In England, cricket is second to football and not far behind Rugby but here in Pakistan, there are cricket fanatics everywhere. To be able to get an opportunity to play in front of such big crowds and passionate fans is simply amazing.”

The Sultans’ next game will be against the Karachi Kings in Lahore on Friday.

