Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Legendary South Africa batsman and Peshawar Zalmi batting mentor Hashim Amla believes that Pakistan batsman Haider Ali is an “exceptionally talented young guy”.

Haider is currently playing for the Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the five games the 19-year-old has played, he has scored 114 runs at an average of 22.80 and a strike-rate of 158.33.

“Haider Ali is an exceptionally talented young guy,” Amla told Dawn.

The Zalmi’s next game will be against the Quetta Gladiators in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: “It’s definitely your time now” – Which Pakistan star is Wasim Akram talking about?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...