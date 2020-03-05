Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary South Africa batsman and Peshawar Zalmi batting mentor Hashim Amla believes Pakistan batsman Umar Amin is a “very good batsman”.

Amin is currently part of the Zalmi’s squad for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but has yet to play a single game yet.

In regards to his international career, the 30-year-old last represented Pakistan in January 2018.

“We have Imam-ul-Haq against whom I played quite a few times and Umar Amin, who is not a newcomer but still a very good batsman, plus a few others young Pakistani exciting players,” Amla told Dawn. “I’m really enjoying working with them.”

Amla also believes that the Zalmi have what it takes to win this year’s PSL.

“I think we got a good nucleus and Peshawar Zalmi can go all the way since they had been doing very well [in reaching three finals on the trot] and have good history to back them,” he said.

The Zalmi’s next game will be against the Quetta Gladiators in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

