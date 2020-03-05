Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Quetta Gladiators batsman Azam Khan has revealed that he loves watching Pakistan T20 captain Babar Azam bat as he is his “role model”.

Azam Khan noted that he tries to watch Babar Azam play as much as possible, and admitted that he turns off the TV whenever the Pakistan star gets out.

“Babar Azam is my role model in cricket, if you talk about Pakistan cricketers. Whenever I get the opportunity or I’m watching him on television, I ensure that I don’t miss Babar Azam’s batting. Also, as soon as he gets out, I switch off the television,” Azam Khan told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam Khan, who is the son of former Pakistan captain and Gladiators head coach Moin Khan, has scored 138 runs in six Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches thus far, which includes a half-century, at an average of 24 and a strike-rate of 140.81.

As for Babar Azam, who is playing for the Karachi Kings in the tournament, he has accumulated 187 runs in five games, which includes two fifties, at an average of 46.75 and a strike-rate of 124.66.

The Gladiators’ next PSL game is against the Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi on Thursday, while the Kings will be in action on Friday when they take on the Multan Sultans in Lahore.

