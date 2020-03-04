Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar is renowned for being one of the scariest and most lethal bowlers to ever play international cricket.

However, while bowling was his specialty, Akhtar took to Twitter and hilariously said that he “used to enjoy batting in the nets once in a while”.

While he may have enjoyed batting in the nets from time to time, Akhtar ended up averaging 10.07 with the bat in Tests, 8.95 in ODIs and 7 in Twenty20 Internationals.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar reveals which Pakistan star ‘doesn’t have a brain’

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...