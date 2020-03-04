Ben Dunk ‘happy to be in Pakistan and playing in a great environment’

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Australia batsman Ben Dunk has said that he is “happy to be in Pakistan and playing in a great environment”.

Dunk is currently representing the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He starred in the Qalandars’ last match as he smashed 93 runs off 43 balls, which included three boundaries and a PSL record 10 sixes.

He also put together the second-highest partnership in PSL history with Samit Patel as they duo amassed a 155-run stand.

As a result of his outstanding performance, the Qalandars secured their first win of the tournament as they beat the Quetta Gladiators by 37 runs.

Ben Dunk "I'm just happy to be in Pakistan and playing in a great environment" #PSL5 pic.twitter.com/KIqLwlnhXW — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 3, 2020

Ben Dunk "It's lovely to be in Pakistan, playing in front of a crowd like the one tonight. The supporters still came out even though we didn't start the PSL in the way we would've liked, they showed patience & hopefully we can keep on giving them something to cheer about" #PSLV — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 3, 2020

“I’m just happy to be in Pakistan and playing in a great environment,” Dunk was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter. “It’s lovely to be in Pakistan, playing in front of a crowd like the one tonight. The supporters still came out even though we didn’t start the PSL in the way we would’ve liked, they showed patience and hopefully we can keep on giving them something to cheer about.”

The Qalandars’ next game will be against Islamabad United in Lahore on Wednesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Ben Cutting reveals which Pakistan player has impressed him with their “amazing” shots

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...