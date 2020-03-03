Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that opening batsman Fakhar Zaman “doesn’t have a brain”.

Akhtar’s comments come after Zaman, who is playing for the Lahore Qalandars, has struggled to have an impact in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Zaman has scored 74 runs in three games at an average of 24.66 and a strike-rate of 125.42.

“The person who doesn’t have a brain is Fakhar Zaman. When you have one player [Chris Lynn] who is already playing fast, then Fakhar needs to understand that he can slow down a bit,” Akhtar said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Chris Lynn is not some Viv Richards. Lynn plays well where there is equal bounce like Australia. He is good aggressive player, but you need just one aggressive player like that.

“Qalandars batting line-up is made up of similar kind of batsmen who just believes in senseless hitting. You can play aggressively and take chances in the powerplay, but in the next 14 overs you need to know how to anchor the innings, take quick singles and then finish well.”

The Qalandars’ next match will be against the Quetta Gladiators in Lahore on Tuesday.

