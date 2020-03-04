Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Australia all-rounder Ben Cutting has admitted that Quetta Gladiators batsman Azam Khan has impressed him with his “amazing” shots.

Azam has scored 138 runs in six Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, which includes a half-century, at an average of 23 and a strike-rate of 140.81.

In the Gladiators’ last match against the Lahore Qalandars, which they lost by 37 runs, Azam scored 12 runs off nine balls, which included a boundary and a six.

However, during that innings, he managed to impress Cutting, who smashed 53 runs off 27 balls, which included three boundaries and five sixes, in the match.

“There are still good signs such as some of the shots that Azam played – the inside out to cover – those were amazing,” Cutting was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The Gladiators’ next game will be against the Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar reveals which Pakistan star ‘doesn’t have a brain’

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...