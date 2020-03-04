Darren Sammy clarifies rumours of a rift between him and Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi

Darren Sammy: “I can’t believe that the media would think that my bro Javed Afridi and I would ever have an issue. I’m actually laughing at this. Listen guys I love this man as my own brother”

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

West Indies all-rounder Darren Sammy has rubbished reports that there is a rift between him and Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi.

Speculation arose after Sammy, who captains the Zalmi, missed the team’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash against the Karachi Kings in Rawalpindi and tweeted: “I’ve learnt that you are important until you’ve completed your role.”

Wahab Riaz captained the Zalmi against the Kings and said at the toss that Sammy had been rested.

With rumours spreading like wildfire, Sammy clarified the situation, saying there is no bad blood between him and Afridi.

“I can’t believe that the media would think that my bro Javed Afridi and I would ever have an issue. I’m actually laughing at this. Listen guys I love this man as my own brother. Are you guys serious, Peshawar Zalmi is my baby and nothing comes between us. Absolutely nothing!” he said on Twitter.

The Zalmi’s next game will be against the Quetta Gladiators in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

