Australia all-rounder Ben Cutting believes Pakistan are “blessed” to have “so many guys who can bowl 140-150kph”.

Cutting is currently in Pakistan as he is representing the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

So far, he has scored 129 runs in four matches at an average of 64.50 and a strike-rate of 189.70.

He has also taken seven wickets at an average of 20.42.

“Its very strong, the PSL. It’s a difficult game for batters and bowler. You do get low slow wickets which is difficult for the bowlers, and then you get beautiful wickets for batters where [the] boundaries are small and you have your backs up against the wall as a bowler,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“What sticks out for me the most is how many fast bowlers you have. I don’t think you realize how blessed you are as a country to have so many guys who can bowl 140-150kph.”

The Gladiators’ next game will be against the Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

