England spinner Adil Rashid has admitted that he wants to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) “in a year or two”.

Many of Rashid’s England teammates, including Jason Roy and Moeen Ali, are currently participating in the tournament.

This is the first year ever that the entire PSL is being held in Pakistan.

“[The] PSL has turned into a high-profile cricket league. I have heard a lot of good [things] about the league and I am sure it is one of the competitive leagues around the world,” he told ARY News.

“I would love to be a part of this biggest cricket event. Maybe in a year or two, whenever I will get a chance, I will be a part of [the] PSL.”

