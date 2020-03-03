Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes left-arm spinner Umer Khan is “national team material”.

Umer is currently representing the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the 2019 edition of the PSL, Umer took 15 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 16.13.

As for this year, the 20-year-old has claimed two wickets in three games at an average of 32.50.

Despite this, Latif has been highly impressed with the talented youngster and believes he will represent Pakistan in the future.

National team material no doubt — Rashid Latif راشد لطیف 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) March 1, 2020

“National team material, no doubt,” Latif said on Twitter.

The Kings’ next match will be against the Multan Sultans in Lahore on Friday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar reveals which Pakistan star ‘doesn’t have a brain’

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...