England spinner Adil Rashid has admitted that Pakistan Twenty20 captain Babar Azam is an “exceptional” leader and “one of the top batmen” in the world.

Azam is playing for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

In the five games he has played, Azam has scored 187 runs, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 46.75 and a strike-rate of 124.66.

“He [Babar] is exceptional when it comes to leading the side from the front. Currently, he can be acknowledged as one of the top batsmen. I hope he goes a long way and keeps on achieving laurels for [himself] and his country,” Rashid told ARY News.

The Kings’ next PSL match will be against the Multan Sultans in Lahore on Friday.

