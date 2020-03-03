Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Karachi Kings left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir dedicated his Pakistan Super League (PSL) Man of the Match award to the “Karachi fans who [have] always been supportive”.

Amir was given the award after finishing with figures of 4-25 in the Kings’ six-wicket win over the Peshawar Zalmi on Monday.

Overall, Amir has taken eight wickets in five matches at an average of 19.50.

My Man of the Match award against Peshawer Zalmi dedicated to my all Karachi fans who has always been supportive!!!

Will work hard to get the Trophy for you guys this year!!! Team need ur support!!!@KarachiKingsARY @thePSLt20 #psl2020 #pslseason5#karachikings #mohammadamir pic.twitter.com/D2Sci0oWPA — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) March 2, 2020

“My Man of the Match award against Peshawar Zalmi [is] dedicated to all my Karachi fans who [have] always been supportive! Will work hard to get the trophy for you guys this year! [The] team needs your support!” Amir said on Twitter.

The Kings’ next match will be against the Multan Sultans in Lahore on Friday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar reveals which Pakistan star ‘doesn’t have a brain’

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...