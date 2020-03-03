Who did Pakistan seamer Mohammad Amir dedicate his PSL Man of the Match award to?

Mohammad Amir dedicated his Man of the Match award to all the Karachi fans who have always supported him Karachi Kings Peshawar Zalmi Pakistan Super League PSL cricket

Mohammad Amir: “My Man of the Match award against Peshawar Zalmi [is] dedicated to all my Karachi fans who [have] always been supportive”

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Karachi Kings left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir dedicated his Pakistan Super League (PSL) Man of the Match award to the “Karachi fans who [have] always been supportive”.

Amir was given the award after finishing with figures of 4-25 in the Kings’ six-wicket win over the Peshawar Zalmi on Monday.

Overall, Amir has taken eight wickets in five matches at an average of 19.50.

“My Man of the Match award against Peshawar Zalmi [is] dedicated to all my Karachi fans who [have] always been supportive! Will work hard to get the trophy for you guys this year! [The] team needs your support!” Amir said on Twitter.

The Kings’ next match will be against the Multan Sultans in Lahore on Friday.

