Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has revealed that West Indies all-rounder Darren Sammy is “precious for Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi”.

Sammy is captaining the Zalmi in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), where the team have won two games, lost three and had one washed out.

Sammy is also loved in Pakistan and will be bestowed with honorary citizenship and Pakistan’s highest civilian award – the Nishan-e-Haider – by President Arif Alvi on March 23.

Brathwaite and Pollard may become part of Playing XI but nobody can replace you… — Rashid Latif راشد لطیف 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) March 2, 2020

“Dear Sammy you are precious for Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi. Brathwaite and Pollard may become part of Playing XI but nobody can replace you,” Latif said on Twitter.

The Zalmi’s next game will be against the Quetta Gladiators in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

