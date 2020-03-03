Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has defended India skipper Virat Kohli after he was heavily criticised following his side’s 2-0 Test series loss to New Zealand.

In a rare occurrence, Kohli failed to have much of an impact with the bat as he amassed 38 runs in the two Tests at an average of 9.50.

Inzamam noted that “some people are questioning” Kohli’s technique, but he lashed out at them, saying the Indian superstar has scored 70 centuries in Test and ODIs combined.

Inzamam "There's been a lot of talk about Virat Kohli as he hasn't done too well in his last 11-12 innings. Some people are questioning his technique. He's made 70 international centuries & I'm shocked despite that people are still questioning his technique" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 2, 2020

“There’s been a lot of talk about Virat Kohli as he hasn’t done too well in his last 11-12 innings. Some people are questioning his technique. He’s made 70 international centuries and I’m shocked despite that people are still questioning his technique,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

