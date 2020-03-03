Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has criticised the Lahore Qalandars, saying they are “destroying the spirit of the game”.

Akhtar’s comments come after the Qalandars have lost all three of their games in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) thus far.

They lost to the Multan Sultans by five wickets, Islamabad United by one wicket and Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs.

“Lahore Qalandars is destroying the spirit of the game. If they lose one more game, they will be out of the tournament. The management of Lahore Qalandars is not smart, period. They are repeating the same mistakes for the last five years,” Akhtar said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The Qalandars’ next match will be against the Quetta Gladiators in Lahore on Tuesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar reveals which Pakistan star ‘doesn’t have a brain’

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...