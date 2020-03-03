Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at Aaqib Javed, saying he “doesn’t understand cricket” and should be sacked as head coach of the Lahore Qalandars.

Akhtar’s criticism of Javed comes after the Qalandard are winless after three games in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

They lost to the Multan Sultans by five wickets, Islamabad United by one wicket and Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs.

Javed blamed the losses on the fact that “the other sides were better than us at key moments of those matches”.

However, Akhtar feels that the team is struggling since Javed failed to draft the right players.

“Aaqib Javed is only good at taking trials and spotting talent. He doesn’t understand cricket. He just believes in senseless hitting in T20 cricket,” Akhtar said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “In this past five years, Aaqib Javed has not been able to figure out that you can’t just rely on hitters. You need mature middle-order batsmen. They think that the powerplay is going on till the 20th over. Their first wicket falls at 60 runs and then the entire team is all out for 100.

“It is high time to remove the management if they lose this season. Management has not made a good combination. Qalandars have had enough of Aaqib Javed.”

The Qalandars’ next match will be against the Quetta Gladiators in Lahore on Tuesday.

