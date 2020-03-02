Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Amir believes left-arm spinner Umer Khan has been the “best find” of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Amir is playing alongside Umer for the Karachi Kings in the tournament.

In the 2019 edition of the PSL, Umer took 15 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 16.13.

As for this year’s PSL, the 20-year-old has claimed one wicket in two games at an average of 24 and an economy rate of six.

Amir added that Umer “is the best emerging player from this and the last PSL”.

Mohammad Amir "Umer Khan performed well in last year's PSL as well and I am sure you will all agree that he is the best emerging player from this and the last PSL. For me he is the best find of the PSL" #PSLV — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 1, 2020

“Umer Khan performed well in last year’s PSL as well and I am sure you will all agree that he is the best emerging player from this and the last PSL. For me he is the best find of the PSL,” Amir was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

In regards to Amir’s performance in the PSL, he has picked up four wickets in four matches at an average of 32.75 and an economy rate of 8.18.

The Kings’ next match will be against the Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi on Monday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Javed Miandad sends unbelievably shocking warning to Umar Akmal

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...