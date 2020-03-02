Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has enjoyed playing in Rawalpindi so much since he believes the “crowd is like a home crowd for me”.

Amir is currently representing the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Kings played their most recent game in Rawalpindi, where they beat Islamabad United by five wickets in a high-scoring affair.

Amir noted that his love for Rawalpindi stems from the fact that he played cricket in the city when he was a young boy.

Mohammad Amir "The Rawalpindi crowd is like a home crowd for me. At the age of 11-12, I came to the Bajwa academy & started playing cricket in Pindi & I appeared in trials here too. I have great memories from this stadium and will always have great memories of this stadium" #PSLV — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 1, 2020

“The Rawalpindi crowd is like a home crowd for me. At the age of 11-12, I came to the Bajwa academy and started playing cricket in Pindi and I appeared in trials here too. I have great memories from this stadium and will always have great memories of this stadium,” Amir was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

So far in the PSL, Amir has picked up four wickets in four matches at an average of 32.75 and an economy rate of 8.18.

The Kings’ next game will also be in Rawalpindi as they will take on the Peshawar Zalmi on Monday.

