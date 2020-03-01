Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has lavished praise on Multan Sultans captain Shan Masood.

Inzamam admitted that Masood has “led really well” and also lauded him for leading by example with the bat.

Under Masood’s captaincy, the Sultans currently sit at the top of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) points table with eight points as they have won four games and lost one.

As for Masood’s performance, the 30-year-old scored 38 against the Lahore Qalandars, 21 against Islamabad United and 8 runs against the Peshawar Zalmi.

However, he followed that up with 61 runs, which came off 42 balls and included seven boundaries and a six, in his side’s 52-run win over the Karachi Kings.

In the Sultans’ most recent game against the Quetta Gladiators, which they won by 30 runs, Masood smashed 46 runs off 32 deliveries, which included six boundaries.

“Multan is playing really well. They are utilising their weapons really nicely. Shan Masood is also a young captain and has faced some problems, but he has led really well. He has been performing well too,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “The Multan Sultans’ management is also very strong with the presence of people like Andy Flower, Azhar Mahmood and Mushtaq Ahmed.”

The Sultans’ next game will be against the Kings in Lahore on Friday.

