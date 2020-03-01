Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

South Africa pace maestro Dale Steyn arrived in Pakistan recently to represent Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and said that he is “really excited to get going”.

Islamabad United are currently in third place on the points table as they have won two games and lost two.

Their most recent match against the Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi on Saturday was abandoned due to rain.

“I have just landed in Pakistan and I’m really excited to get going. To all the Islamabad fans, United we win. I’ll see you guys soon,” Steyn said in a video message on Twitter.

Islamabad United’s next PSL match will be against the Karachi Kings in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

