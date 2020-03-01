Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza has defended wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim’s decision not to travel to Pakistan in April.

Rahim’s refusal to go comes after Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan said that he was “contract-bound” to tour the country.

“I made my stance clear about Pakistan, and they [BCB have] also accepted it,” Rahim had said.

Mortaza noted that no player should be forced to tour a country if they don’t want to.

“I hundred percent respect Mushfiqur’s decision. He got the option from the board – someone can skip the tour if he does not wish to go,” Mortaza was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “When the team management or the selectors sit with the players, they need to ask every single player if he is willing to go. If I am considered in the team, I will also let them know if I will go or not.”

Bangladesh will play a one-off ODI and their second Test against Pakistan in April, with both of the matches being held in Karachi.

The ODI will be held on April 3, while the second Test will begin on April 5.

