Mushfiqur Rahim being forced to tour Pakistan in April?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan has made it clear that wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has to go to Pakistan in April.

Rahim, who recently scored an unbeaten 203 in Bangladesh’s one-off Test against Zimbabwe, missed the Twenty20 series and first Test against Pakistan earlier this year.

However, with a one-off ODI and one more Test to go, both of which will be held in Karachi, Nazmul insisted that Rahim and every other player who has a central contract will be expected to travel to Pakistan.

“We are expecting that he would go,” Nazmul was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “Not only him, but every contracted player should go. Players have to think about the country, and not just themselves. This is what I personally feel.

“The country comes before everything else. Everyone should keep it in mind. We will remind them that the contracted players must play as they are told, when selected. It never occurred to me that one has to tell them this, too.”

Nazmul added that he no longer has any security concerns about Pakistan, especially after the Twenty20 series and first Test.

“Let me say it simply: we also had fears about security, but now that we have played, and even someone from his family has played [brother-in-law Mahmudullah], will the family only cry about him but not when something happens to Riyad,” he said. “He should hear about Pakistan from Riyad or his other team-mates.

“But look, I will not force anyone to go to Pakistan, so he should definitely go if he has spoken to the others.”

The one-off ODI will be held on April 3, while the second Test will get underway on April 5.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...