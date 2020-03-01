Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has revealed that he is backing the Karachi Kings to win the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Arthur, who now coaches Sri Lanka, used to coach the Kings before being replaced by ex-Australia batsman Dean Jones.

The Kings have played three games in the PSL thus far, winning one and losing two.

“[The] PSL is a fantastic tournament and I love it. It has done wonders for Pakistan cricket. The standard of cricket is great and everything that goes with it is fantastic,” Arthur was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Karachi Kings Zindabad.

“I do miss [the] PSL but obviously I’m with Sri Lanka now and I’m enjoying it.”

The Kings’ next match will be against Islamabad United in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

