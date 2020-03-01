Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah has made it clear that he is not focused on breaking legendary seamer Shoaib Akhtar’s record for the fastest ball ever bowled in cricket history.

Akhtar still holds the record for the fastest delivery, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

Instead of surpassing Akhtar, the 16-year-old is more interested in developing “different aspects of my bowling such as the yorker”.

“I’m not thinking about it [breaking Shoaib Akhtar’s record for fastest ball in international cricket] because I [am] more focused on improving different aspects of my bowling such as the yorker,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Naseem is currently playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken three wickets in three games at an average of 30.33.

The Gladiators’ next game will be against the Lahore Qalandars in Lahore on Tuesday.

