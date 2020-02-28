Which cricketing hero and Pakistan legend did Shane Watson meet?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson was over the moon after he got to meet ex-Pakistan captain and the country’s current Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Watson said it was “incredibly special for me to meet and chat with one of my cricketing heroes”.

“This was incredibly special for me to meet and chat with one of my cricketing heroes, the Great All-Rounder, Imran Khan. What an inspiring life he has lived on and off the cricket field! So amazing to hear Sir Viv, Greg Chappell and Imran relive the good old days,” Watson said on Twitter.

Watson is currently playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He scored 15 runs in the Gladiators’ three-wicket win over Islamabad United, eight runs in their six-wicket loss to the Peshawar Zalmi, 27 runs in their five-wicket win over the Karachi Kings and nine runs in their most recent game against Islamabad United.

The Gladiators’ next match will be against the Multan Sultans in Multan on Saturday.

